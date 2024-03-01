Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter earned positive reviews from the audience. However, ahead of the release, the film was in the news after choreographer Bosco Martis slammed the makers for not giving him credit for his work in a social media post. In a recent interview, Bosco broke his silence regarding the controversy and discussed director Siddharth Anand's disappointment regarding his social media post.

Bosco Martis on calling out makers of Fighter

Bosco, along with his partner Caesar Gonsalves raised their voice in December for being left out from the film's poster. Now, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the choreographer acknowledged that as it was Siddharth's film and they did mention his name in social media posts but it was not enough. He added that Siddharth Anand was upset with him for pointing that out on social media.

"Siddharth may have felt that it wasn’t necessary to speak up then, but I believe it was time I raised my voice). This wasn’t against the makers but the machinery that designed the film’s promotion. They must now remember that it is crucial to add choreographers’ names while promoting the film’s song; otherwise, it would turn into a mass roar,” he added.

Bosco and Caesar had choreographed two songs Sher Khul Haye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch in the film.

Bosco Martis' oath to the future of choreographers

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bosco shared the post saying he had been in the industry for 22 years and still struggled to put his name on any promotional material of movies. "Off late we felt the heat when we could not see our names in promotional material of the song where the music director is mentioned and not the choreographer. Hope the choreographers wake up to this and definitely fight for their rights. Long live dancing and entertainment (sic),” read excerpts from his long post.