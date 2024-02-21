Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Fighter Crosses ₹350 Crore Mark- Here's The Week-wise Collection of Hrithik Roshan Starrer

Siddharth Anand's aerial action extravaganza drew mixed response upon its release but has slowly crossed the ₹350 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:YouTube
The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter released in theatres just ahead of India's Republic Day weekend, on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial recently crossed the ₹350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Though the number represents a mean feat, the film's slow drudge through the weeks coupled with its massive budget of ₹250 crores, paints a bittersweet picture for Fighter's theatrical run - now reaching its one month mark.

A look back at Fighter's first week at the box office


Fighter hit theatres on Thursday, January 25. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections on day one, were an optimistic ₹22.5 crores. The numbers jumped by 75.56% on Friday with the film bringing in ₹39.5 crores. Though Saturday and Sunday registered a significant decline in numbers, it was no match to the film's Monday test which it failed miserably bringing in only ₹8 crores.

This downward decline continued through the week. On its first Tuesday the film brought in ₹7.5 crores followed by ₹6.5 crores on Wednesday. As Fighter concluded its first week at the theatres, the film raked in a supremely underwhelming ₹6 crores. This brought the film's overall domestic collections for week one to stand at ₹146.5 crores.

A weekly breakdown of Fighter's box office report


Fighter's downward decline at the box office continued into week two. Though there was some respite over the second weekend with  daily collections entering double digits - namely ₹10.5 crores and ₹12.5 crores - the second Monday saw the numbers plummet to as low as ₹3.25 crores on Monday. The second week's collections came in at ₹41 crores. The trend of the film picking up slightly over the weekends and plummeting through the week continued through the third week with cumulative collections coming in at ₹14.2 crores.

The film's overseas performance has slightly helped Fighter's box office report adding a hundred odd crores - ₹98 crores to be precise, to its total collections which is what has helped the film painstakingly cross the ₹350 crore mark at the box office. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:35 IST

