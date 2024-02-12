Advertisement

Karan Singh Grover is basking in the success of his recently released film Figher, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is successfully running in the theatres and is soon going to enter ₹200 crore club. Now, addressing the success, the actor shared that he wasn’t worried that Hrithik would receive all the limelight for the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film revolves around an elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. In the film, Karan played the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj ‘Taj’ Gill, one of the officers in the Air Dragons unit.

Advertisement

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Karan Singh Grover on Hrithik Roshan grabbing all the limelight

Crediting the director for giving equal importance to all characters, the 41-year-old actor said the movie is about a team of brave people and not just one person. “I was not afraid of the fact… I mean Hrithik is Hrithik. He has worked hard to be what he is, and he gets attention sometimes even when he doesn’t want it. He gets attention from all of us too… It’s not like there’s ever a fear because that is a different point of view and a different way of thinking which I don’t have," he added.

Advertisement

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

“Siddharth moulded the characters and helped create the web that holds the emotion, that is of love for the country. The Air Force is about a whole bunch of brave people, it’s not about one person. So, it never occurred that he will get (all) the attention,” Grover told PTI.

Karan Singh Grover opens up about the audience's reaction to his comeback

Fighter marks his return to films after close to a decade and the actor said he consciously took a break to spend time with his wife, actor Bipasha Basu when they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed daughter Devi in November 2022. Grover, best known for TV shows Qubool Hai and Dill Mill Gayye, said he is “overwhelmed” with the love that has come his way for the film.

(Karan Singh Grover with Siddharth and Akshay | Image: Instagram)

Reacting to the audience's reaction to his performance in the film, Karan said, “It’s amazing that everyone feels I played it well, people cried for my character. That’s like the truest form of love. Every actor or performer has a dream to touch people’s heart through the characters they play, and that has happened to me. It’s beautiful and amazing. I’m lucky to be a part of this film and to be given this role to play."

Advertisement

“In terms of work, I wanted to give the audience something new to watch and coming back with a big bang is better than a small bang. Things worked out for me that way and it’s a good thing,” he added.

Going forward, Karan Singh Grover said he would like to do roles that excite him.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs