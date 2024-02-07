Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Fighter On Track to Become Hrithik Roshan's 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Despite Mixed Reviews

After registering a decent opening, Fighter has been registering slow growth at the box office. It may end up becoming a hit in Hrithik's career.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan on Fighter
ऋतिक रोशन | Image:Hrithik Roshan instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fighter, which released on the big screens a day before Republic Day, has divided the audience. Its impact at the box office has also been limited even though it was expected to do well, given its patriotic flavour and the strategic release. However, Fighter has not only received mixed reviews but has also been struggling to do good numbers. Despite its dull reception, the Hrithik Roshan starrer is on track to emerge as the second highest-grossing film of the actor.

Fighter moving slowly at the box office

Fighter has collected ₹146.25 crore nett in 8 days in India. Its gross figures at the domestic market stands  at  ₹168.75 crore. At the worldwide box office, the aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand has collected ₹240.75 crore. While these numbers may look impressive, considering the expectations were sky high from the film and the buzz surrounding it was decent, Fighter has not been able to do justice to its hype.

Meanwhile, there is speculation the trade circles that the film might end up its box office run with collections of ₹175-200 crore nett in India. This will make Fighter Hrithik's 2nd highest-grossing film only behind War (₹292.71 crore) and just above Krrish 3 (₹175.83 crore). The 4th and 5th movie in the list are Super 30 and Bang Bang. Interestingly, 3 out the top five grossing films of Hrithik's career have been with Siddharth Anand - War, Fighter and Bang Bang.

Advertisement

Hrithik to begin work on War 2

Hrithik will next be seen in War 2 in which he stars opposite Jr NTR, who will play the antagonist. Reportedly Kiara Advani is also part of the film, which is the next installment in YRF's Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will go on the floors later this year.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News28 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News35 minutes ago

  3. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World37 minutes ago

  4. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement