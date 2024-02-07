Advertisement

Fighter, which released on the big screens a day before Republic Day, has divided the audience. Its impact at the box office has also been limited even though it was expected to do well, given its patriotic flavour and the strategic release. However, Fighter has not only received mixed reviews but has also been struggling to do good numbers. Despite its dull reception, the Hrithik Roshan starrer is on track to emerge as the second highest-grossing film of the actor.

Fighter moving slowly at the box office

Fighter has collected ₹146.25 crore nett in 8 days in India. Its gross figures at the domestic market stands at ₹168.75 crore. At the worldwide box office, the aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand has collected ₹240.75 crore. While these numbers may look impressive, considering the expectations were sky high from the film and the buzz surrounding it was decent, Fighter has not been able to do justice to its hype.

Meanwhile, there is speculation the trade circles that the film might end up its box office run with collections of ₹175-200 crore nett in India. This will make Fighter Hrithik's 2nd highest-grossing film only behind War (₹292.71 crore) and just above Krrish 3 (₹175.83 crore). The 4th and 5th movie in the list are Super 30 and Bang Bang. Interestingly, 3 out the top five grossing films of Hrithik's career have been with Siddharth Anand - War, Fighter and Bang Bang.

Hrithik to begin work on War 2

Hrithik will next be seen in War 2 in which he stars opposite Jr NTR, who will play the antagonist. Reportedly Kiara Advani is also part of the film, which is the next installment in YRF's Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will go on the floors later this year.