Fighter director Siddharth Anand is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Amid the anticipation of the film, Siddharth Anand revealed why Deepika Padukone has been absent from Fighter's promotional events and subsequent discussions. Addressing the same, he said that it is a strategic approach to create buzz and anticipation around the film.

Fighter poster | Image: Instagram

Will Deepika Padukone start promoting Fighter?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Siddharth Anand revealed that Deepika Padukone will start promoting Fighter with the star cast of the film. Addressing why she was absent from the promotional activities of Fighter, he said, "This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika from tomorrow everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such."

Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand, and Hrithik Roshan | Image: Instagram

"Obviously, we can’t do without Deepika," he added. Siddharth Anand further said, "Deepika and Hrithik’s pair is one of the major highlights. And it’s a huge excitement for me as a filmmaker to see both of them (together). So, I can imagine that even the audience is waiting for (her). You will start seeing them closer to the release. Also, we didn’t want too much of Hrithik and Deepika before the release. We wanted people to enjoy them on the big screen. We didn’t want that saturation."

Fighter was shot at real Air Force bases

The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune. The film unfolds its intense fighter jet sequences against the lush green backdrop of Assam's Air Force Station Tezpur, adding authenticity to the cinematic brilliance directed by Siddharth Anand. The choice of real locations intensifies the immersive experience for the audience.

Fighter poster | Image: Instagram

Set for release on January 25, 2024, Fighter is already creating anticipation, evident in its advance booking success. Selling 93,735 tickets for day one, the film has generated ₹3.06 crore. The diverse ticket categories, including 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D, showcase the film's appeal across varied viewing experiences.