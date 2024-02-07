English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Ranveer Singh Surprises Wife Deepika Padukone On Sets Of Fighter In An Unseen Video

Ahead of Fighter release, a behind-the-scenes of the song Sher Khul Gaye, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was unveiled by the makers on Monday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter BTS
Fighter BTS | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The anticipation for the much-anticipated aerial action drama, Fighter, has reached unprecedented levels with just two days to go. The film's trailer and three songs have been released to the public, offering them an exciting first look at what's to come. 

Ahead of the release, a brand-new behind-the-scenes of the song Sher Khul Gaye, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was unveiled by the makers on Monday, January 22. The clip also featured a glimpse of the actress’ husband, Ranveer Singh, as he visited Deepika on set. 

Ranveer Singh makes a cameo in Sher Khul Gaye BTS

The BTS video opens with a glimpse of the lavish stage of the song, complete with disco balls and flashing lights, where the crew is hard at work getting ready. While describing Sher Khul Gaye as a dance song, director Siddharth Anand made sure to highlight the visual treat that is Hrithik and Deepika, calling them "eye candy."

Hrithik assumed a mentoring role during a group discussion, giving instructions on the dance moves. When Ranveer appeared out of nowhere wearing a white t-shirt and a mustache while listening intently to the actor’s observations. 

Ranveer Singh at Sher Khul Gaye set 

This is not the only time Ranveer has visited Deepika on Fighter’s set. Previously, a video of the actor dancing to Sher Khul Gaye was shared on social media. From the clip, it looked like he seemingly crashed the shoot and partook in the dance rehearsals.

 

As per reports, the video is from the time Ranveer was shooting for Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again since both movies were being shot simultaneously at the Yash Raj Studios. While Deepika remained missing from the video, an energetic Ranveer could be seen matching the hook steps of the song. Donning a bright red tracksuit, Ranveer pulled off the Singham Again character with ease, sporting sleek hair and a clean-shaven face with a mustache.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

