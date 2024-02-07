English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Fighter Villain Rishabh Sawhney Reacts To Film's Box Office Failure, Draws Comparison With 12th Fail

The villain of Fighter Rishabh Sawhney recently reacted to the failure of the film at the box office. The film released in theatres on January 25.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial actioner Fighter released in theatres on January 25. However, the film has been underperforming in cinemas despite positive responses from critics and audiences alike. The film crashed at the box office despite an extended weekened, following which the villain of Fighter Rishabh Sawhney came forward to address the issue.

 

Rishabh Sawhney reacts to Fighter's box office failure

The villain of Fighter Rishabh Sawhney recently reacted to the failure of the film at the box office. In an interview with DNA India, Rishabh admitted that he was surprised by the box office collections of Fighter. He said, "Honestly speaking, I'm equally shocked, because I've been getting messages from people and they are going gaga about the film. People have watched the film twice, thrice, and even I've watched the movie five times. I'm equally shocked with what is happening. But then again, here's something to retrospect. The movie was released on January 25, there was a long weekend, and people went out with their family and friends. So I'm sure that people will go to theatres this weekend. Fingers crossed. Hopefully, the weekend will bring back the numbers."

Rishabh Sawhney compares Fighter to 12th Fail

Rishabh Sawhney said in the interview that Fighter is a film that should be enjoyed in theatres. Calling the film a cinematic brilliance, Rishabh said people should not wait for Fighter to release on OTT. Comparing the film with 12th Fail, Rishabh said, "When I watched 12th Fail, I told my people to give it a watch in theatres. After the film was released digitally, people put up stories like 'We missed watching in theatres'. Let's give the due where it belongs to. Fighter has been made with a vision, and it is a big-screen experience. I hope people will go and watch in cinemas this weekend." 
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 15:51 IST

