×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Film Producer Kumar Taurani Reveals Saif Ali Khan Was Cast One Day Before Kya Kehna's Shoot

Saif Ali Khan, who played his first negative role in Preity Zinta starrer Kya Kehna, was not the first choice of makers and came on board at the eleventh hour.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kya Kehna
A still from Kya Kehna. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In her career spanning over 2 decades, Preity Zinta has starred in several groundbreaking roles including in the 2000 film Kya Kehna in which she portrayed the role of a single teenage mother. While the actress earned recognition and praise for her performance, Saif Ali Khan, who was the male lead, too earned rave reviews for his act. However, not many know, that Saif was not the first choice for the role of Rahul Modi and came on board at the eleventh hour. 

(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)
(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)

Kumar Taurani reveals how Saif landed a role in the film 

In an interview with The Music Podcast, Kumar Taurani of Tips Films said they had initially cast another actor for the role which was eventually played by Saif. Without naming who was initially cast as Rahul in the film, Taurani revealed that the actor backed out on the day of the shoot, leaving them in a difficult situation. That very evening, they approached Saif Ali Khan and narrated the script. Taurani added that upon listening to the narration, Saif, without any hesitation, agreed to take on the role. 

The film producer also disclosed that Saif had brought his own clothes for shooting upon their request as they did not have time to arrange a wardrobe for him. "We asked him show us your clothes. We selected his clothes and we told him please bring these clothes and come to the set tomorrow and we started shooting," Taurani recounted.

Advertisement
(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)
(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)
(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)
(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)

All you need to know about Saif Ali Khan's role in Kya Kehna

In the film, Saif plays the role of Preity's lover who refuses to take responsibility of his child when he gets to know that she is pregnant out of wedlock. Upon its theatrical release, the film, which many claim was way ahead of the times, received positive reviews by critics. The film earned ₹21.8 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a few seconds ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

5 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

6 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

6 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

8 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

9 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

14 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

19 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

20 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

21 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

24 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

29 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

31 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

34 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

38 minutes ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Badaun Double Murder

38 minutes ago
MK Stalin

DMK Manifesto

an hour ago
Bobby Deol and Suriya in Kanguva

Bobby Praises Suriya

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News14 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo