Advertisement

In her career spanning over 2 decades, Preity Zinta has starred in several groundbreaking roles including in the 2000 film Kya Kehna in which she portrayed the role of a single teenage mother. While the actress earned recognition and praise for her performance, Saif Ali Khan, who was the male lead, too earned rave reviews for his act. However, not many know, that Saif was not the first choice for the role of Rahul Modi and came on board at the eleventh hour.

(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)

(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)

Kumar Taurani reveals how Saif landed a role in the film

In an interview with The Music Podcast, Kumar Taurani of Tips Films said they had initially cast another actor for the role which was eventually played by Saif. Without naming who was initially cast as Rahul in the film, Taurani revealed that the actor backed out on the day of the shoot, leaving them in a difficult situation. That very evening, they approached Saif Ali Khan and narrated the script. Taurani added that upon listening to the narration, Saif, without any hesitation, agreed to take on the role.

The film producer also disclosed that Saif had brought his own clothes for shooting upon their request as they did not have time to arrange a wardrobe for him. "We asked him show us your clothes. We selected his clothes and we told him please bring these clothes and come to the set tomorrow and we started shooting," Taurani recounted.

Advertisement

(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)

(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)

(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)

(A still from Kya Kehna | Image: YouTube)

All you need to know about Saif Ali Khan's role in Kya Kehna

In the film, Saif plays the role of Preity's lover who refuses to take responsibility of his child when he gets to know that she is pregnant out of wedlock. Upon its theatrical release, the film, which many claim was way ahead of the times, received positive reviews by critics. The film earned ₹21.8 crore worldwide.