Published 13:22 IST, September 22nd 2024

First Hindi Film To Enter ₹600 Crore Club, Stree 2 Gets A Shoutout From Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account to congratulate Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for Stree 2 which has become Bollywood's highest grosser.