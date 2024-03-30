×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Flight Stars Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Shibani Bedi Recall Shooting For The 2021 Thriller Film

Flight, directed by Suraj Joshi, revolves around the mystery of a plane crash. The 2021 thriller film stars Mohit Chadda and Shibani Bedi in the lead roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Flight
Flight | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Flight, starring Mohit Chadda, Shibani Bedi, and Pavan Malhotra released in theatres three years ago in April 2021. The film, directed by Suraj Joshi opened to positive reviews and was widely appreciated for the actors' performances. As the film is set to complete three years of its release on April 2, the lead stars of the thriller drama recall their experiences shooting the film.

Flight revolves around the mystery of a plane crash. After a plane manufactured by Ranveer Malhotra's company crashed leading to the death of several passengers onboard, Ranveer decided to uncover the truth.

Playing Ranveer Malhotra was challenging: Mohit Chadda

Mohit Chadda who played the role of Ranveer Malhotra recalled shooting for the Suraj Joshi directorial film. He said, "Playing Ranveer Malhotra was a challenging yet rewarding experience. As an actor, it’s always exciting to delve into a character that goes through such turbulence of emotions during his journey in a film, and portraying a character like Ranveer’s in this survival saga has been an honor."

He said it was a rollercoaster ride while filming this edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

Pavan Malhotra, who played the role of Balraj in the film shared, "Working on ‘Flight’ was an incredible experience. Just like the narration of the film kept me on the edge with its twists and turns."

He is known for his roles in the films Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Black Friday.

Bringing Rukshana to life was exhilarating, and demanding: Shibani Bedi

Shibani Bedi who played the female lead in the film said as the ATC officer caught amidst the chaos, Rukhsana's character offered her a unique opportunity to showcase her "strength and vulnerability."

She said, "During the narration, The film’s intense and suspenseful atmosphere kept me fully immersed in the storyline, and I’m grateful for the chance to portray such a dynamic character."

The film recently had its World Television Premiere on &TV on March 8. The film is also available for streaming on Prime Video, Jio Cinema, and Apple TV.

 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

