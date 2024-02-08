Advertisement

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken a bold stance in response to the recent derogatory remarks made by ministers of the Maldives regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This move has stirred up a controversy, leading the film industry workers' union to announce a boycott of shoots in the Maldives.

FWICE urges filmmakers to shoot films in India

The decision to boycott shoots in the Maldives comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and the island nation. The FWICE, known as the oldest and largest federal body representing workers, technicians, and artists in the media and entertainment industry, has strongly condemned the statements made by Maldivian ministers. The film industry workers' union is urging its members and other filmmakers to join them in solidarity with the nation and its rich culture.

In an official statement, the FWICE expressed its strong disapproval of what it deemed "irresponsible and ridiculous remarks" made by the Maldivian ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FWICE's decision is framed as an "act of solidarity" with India and its cultural values. By choosing to boycott the Maldives, the union aims to convey its unwavering support for PM Modi and the nation. They also urged filmmakers to opt for shooting locations within India.

FWICE's appeal to filmmakers

In its statement, the FWICE appealed to all producers in India and globally to refrain from planning any shootings or production activities in the Maldives. Instead, the union encourages its members to choose similar locations within India. The boycott is likely to have a substantial impact on the film industry and tourism in the Maldives.

In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of the FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations.

“All the producers in India and over the globe are hereby advised not to plan any shootings or production activities in Maldives. We all stand in strong support towards our Prime Minister and our Nation,” it summed up," the statement concluded.