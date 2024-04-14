×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 13:16 IST

Ganapath song Hum Aaye Hain out, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's chemistry is unmissable

The song Hum Aaye Hain for Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath has been released, and features stellar performances from both actors.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Ganapath Part 1
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in Ganapath Part 1 song Hum Aaye Hain | Image: IANS | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The makers of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath have unveiled the party anthem Hum Aaye Hain, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between the lead duo, and igniting the screens. After a tantalising teaser that left fans craving for more, the launch of the song has sent shockwaves of excitement through the audience and music enthusiasts alike. 

The song not only meets but surpasses the huge expectations of fans who have been eagerly awaiting to witness Tiger and Kriti's electrifying dance moves together. It's not just another song; it's a visual spectacle that promises to captivate hearts and groove its way onto every playlist. 

The two minute 49 seconds song shows Tiger in a rugged look, while Kriti is all glammed up. It is sung by Siddharth Basrur and Prakriti Kakar. The music is by White Noise Studios and lyrics by Priya Saraiya. Having shared the screen space together in the popular song Whistle Baja from their debut film Heropanti, Tiger and Kriti’s on-screen chemistry is nothing short of mesmerising, and their latest song from Ganapath showcases their adorable chemistry in a way that will leave fans cheering for more. 

With Tiger and Kriti’s swift moves and irresistible charm, the song is destined to become the next chartbuster, dominating airwaves and dance floors alike. Not to mention, the chain hook-step performed by Tiger and Kriti is bound to set a hot new trend.  

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is touted to redefine the action genre in Hindi cinema. The film is a dystopian action film directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for directing the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen. Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 13:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

2 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

3 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

3 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo