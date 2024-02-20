English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Gangubai Kathiawadi Clocks 2 Years, Shantanu Maheshwari Says Everyone Still Remembers Him As Afsaan

Gagubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role hit the big screen on February 25, 2022. The actress and the director won National Awards for the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shantanu
Shantanu | Image:IMDb
Gangubai Kathiawadi will clock two years of release on February 25. The film was fronted by Alia Bhatt while Shantanu Maheshwari played a pivotal, supporting role. As the movie completes 2 years of release, the actor recalled his experience of working in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.  

Shantanu Maheshwari says feels like Gangubai Khatiawadi was shot just a while back 

As his film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt clocked two years since its release in Hindi cinema, actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari has opened up about playing Afsaan in the movie and working with ‘master’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

File photo from Gangubai Kathiawadi | Image: IMDb

Shantanu recalled his unforgettable journey with the film and said: “It doesn't feel like Gangubai Kathiawadi has turned two, It feels like just a few days back I was shooting with Sanjay sir and learning from him on the sets. “Everyone continues to remember me for playing Afsaan and it’s great to be remembered for such a beautiful character.”

Shantanu Maheshwari opens up on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

On working with Bhansali, Shantanu said that it was a gratifying experience to just be on the set with somebody like the acclaimed filmmaker. “And watch him spin his magic wand right in front of you. I will forever remember all the skills and techniques I got to learn while being on the set with the master himself.”

Shantanu Maheshwari with Alia Bhatt | Image: IMDb

Gangubai Kathaiwadi is based on Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022. The magnum opus featured Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

