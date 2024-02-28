Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas breathed his last at 72 on February 26. The last rites of the ghazal maestro are being held in Mumbai today. The Padmashree classical signer was laid to rest with State honours. Celebrities from all walks of life arrived to pay their last respects to Pankaj Udhas.

Pankaj Udhas laid to rest with State honours

A day after Pankaj Udhas’ death, his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Mumbai. The Padmashree awardee was laid to rest with State honours. Ahead of the funeral of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, several celebrities arrived at his residence in Mumbai to pay their condolences to the bereaved family.

Visuals from Pankaj Udhas’ final journey are doing rounds on social media. Netizens from across the nation have sent their condolences to the family.

Celebrities pay their last respects to Pankaj Udhas

Musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Ustad Zakir Hussain were spotted arriving at the house of the singer, who passed away on February 26 after a period of prolonged illness. Recalling the Ghazal maestro, Mahadevan said, "He had a positive approach towards everything in life. May God give his family abundant strength to bear this big loss. I am in a state of shock." Actress Vidya Balan and ace music composer Anandji also arrived to pay their respects.

Pankaj Udhas’ family were also spotted at the last rites of the classical singer. His daughters Nayaab and Reva greeted the guests at the solemn affair. Brothers of the maestro Manhar and Nirmal Udhas also arrived a the funeral procession.

Pankaj Udhas breathed his last at 72

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for Chitti Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died on Monday following a prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post. The last rites will be held today.