sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |

Published 14:07 IST, October 1st 2024

Govinda Gun Shot Accident LIVE Updates: Actor's Brother Says He Is Likely To Get Discharged Soon

Govinda Gun Shot Accident Live Updates: The actor was at his residence and cleaning his revolver when it misfired causing him an injury in his right leg.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Govinda sustains bullet injury after getting shot by own revolver
Govinda sustains bullet injury after getting shot by own revolver | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

09:58 IST, October 1st 2024