Updated May 4th, 2022 at 14:01 IST

'Govinda Naam Mera' is a trippy film: Kiara Advani

Describing her forthcoming feature "Govinda Naam Mera" as a "unique film", actor Kiara Advani says she is thrilled to part of the project.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Kiara advani
Image: Instagram/@Kiaraadvani | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, "Govinda Naam Mera" is expected to be released on June 10.

"Govinda Naam Mera" is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar of Dharma Productions.

"'Govinda Naam Mera is a unique film. It is quite trippy, in fact I still have to figure out the name of the genre because it is absolutely different. I was thrilled to be a part of that world. We have tried something new with the film. I hope people find it as interesting as we did," the 29-year-old actor told PTI.

Advani is currently awaiting the release of her next film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". She will also be seen in the multi-starrer comedy drama "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" and an untitled project with filmmaker Shankar, headlined by "RRR" star Ram Charan.

Directed by Raj Mehta, "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. It will be Advani's second Dharma project of the year.

With all her upcoming releases rooted in different genres, the "Shershaah" actor said it is an exciting space for her to be in as an actor.

"'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a family entertainer about relationships. It is a story of relationships. It is everybody's story and that's what makes it truly special.

"I am still shooting for the film with Shankar sir, he is such a legendary director. It is my honour working with him and Ram Charan, who is a fantastic actor. It is my first pan India film and I am truly excited about it," she added.

Meanwhile, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is set to be released on May 20. The horror comedy is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

Image: Instagram/@Kiaraadvani

Published May 4th, 2022 at 14:01 IST

