Published 12:16 IST, October 2nd 2024
Govinda Shooting Injury: Mumbai Crime Branch Officials Meet Actor To Enquire About Accident
The Mumbai crime branch personnel have met actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off, and enquired with him about the incident.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Actor Govinda on Tuesday sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:16 IST, October 2nd 2024