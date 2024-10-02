sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:16 IST, October 2nd 2024

Govinda Shooting Injury: Mumbai Crime Branch Officials Meet Actor To Enquire About Accident

The Mumbai crime branch personnel have met actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off, and enquired with him about the incident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Actor Govinda on Tuesday sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired.
Image: X
  • 2 min read
12:16 IST, October 2nd 2024