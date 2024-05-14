Advertisement

Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise Show in London on Monday. This is the second time the actress graced the event with her presence after becoming the first Indian global ambassador for the brand. The event was hosted by Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno who rolled out the Rosso Ancora red carpet at the Tate Modern. Other than Alia, celebs such as Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, Kate Moss, Park Gyu-young, Davika Hoorne, and Stray Kids' star Lee Know were also present at the event.

Now, photos from the event are going viral on the internet that show Alia happily posing with artists from across the world. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is yet to share the photos from the night.

Inside Gucci Cruise Show in London

Instagram and X are flooded with photos from the event that show Alia Bhatt looking gorgeous in a fall off-shoulder black bodycon dress. She sported nude makeup with red lipstick and slick hairdo. To accentuate her look she carried a black Gucci bag and wore black heels. Several photos are going viral in which she can be seen posing with Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, south Korean actress Park Gyu-young and Thai actress Davika Hoorne. It seems the dress code of the event was black and everyone was seen in black ensembles.

In another clip, Alia can be seen laughing and sharing a conversation with Thai actress Davika.

Alia Bhatt and Davika Hoorne attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, England.#AliaBhatt #GucciCruise25 pic.twitter.com/fD2Y4tHSmW — a. (@Akash08_dvn)

Last year, Alia made her debut at the Gucci Cruise Show in Seoul, where Gucci presented its previous Cruise collection at Gyeongbokgung Palace. Alia graced the event in a black mini dress and transparent handbag.

Alia Bhatt is busy making heads turn at international events

Earlier this month, Alia swept international media by its feet when she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. Aligning with the theme, the actress wore a floral saree with flawless makeup and accessories er saree was designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress dropped a series of photos on her social media handle and penned a long note where she revealed why she opted for a saree. "Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea," an excerpt from her post read.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia will be next seen in Jigra along with Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 27. She also has a lead role in a Spy Universe film, co-starring Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh.