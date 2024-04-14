×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 23:53 IST

Gurmeet Choudhary gives CPR to man who collapsed on Mumbai streets, saves his life | Video

Gurmeet Choudhary was recently seen in Mumbai, where he aided a man suffering a heart attack on the streets by administering CPR and supporting him further.

Reported by: Nitish Vashishtha
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary was in Mumbai when he encountered a man suffering from a heart attack | Image: guruchoudhary/Instagram | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee have been consistently making appearances at several travel destinations. Before their several appearances throughout Europe, the couple visited Varanasi for their daughter Divisha’s tonsure ceremony. Recently, the actor was seen in a completely unexpected situation, where he saved a man’s life by giving CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation). 

2 things you need to know

  • Gurmeet Choudhary recently returned to Mumbai after his family vacation.
  • Debina and Gurmeet often share their experiences on Instagram.

Gurmeet saves a man’s life

Khamonshiyan actor Gurmeet Choudhary showed his real humanitarian side by helping a man who suffered from a heart attack on the streets. As per videos surfacing online, Gurmeet noticed a crowd on the street as he was making his way to work. Upon closer inspection, he found a man who was having a heart attack. Gurmeet immediately administered CPR, called the authorities, and organised an ambulance.

The actor went with the patient to the hospital to make sure that all the medical care was given before he left. The video has currently gone viral on social media and shows the actor taking the initiative to save the man’s life. During COVID-19, he was known for extending his helping hands to the needful. 

Gurmeet Choudhary’s acting stint

Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller and horror Khamoshiyan. He has also worked on several films. Most popularly known for the role of Rama in Ramayana, he has also acted in Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi  Milegi Dobara. He also popularly became the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

Debina Bonnerjee rose to fame with her portrayal of Sita in the popular 2008 television series Ramayan. The couple, who had been dating for a few years, tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011. They welcomed their first daughter, Liana,  On November 11, 2022. Debina and Gurmeet  announced the birth of their second daughter, Divisha, through an Instagram post.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 10:54 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

2 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

3 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

3 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo