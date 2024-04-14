Advertisement

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee have been consistently making appearances at several travel destinations. Before their several appearances throughout Europe, the couple visited Varanasi for their daughter Divisha’s tonsure ceremony. Recently, the actor was seen in a completely unexpected situation, where he saved a man’s life by giving CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

Gurmeet saves a man’s life

Khamonshiyan actor Gurmeet Choudhary showed his real humanitarian side by helping a man who suffered from a heart attack on the streets. As per videos surfacing online, Gurmeet noticed a crowd on the street as he was making his way to work. Upon closer inspection, he found a man who was having a heart attack. Gurmeet immediately administered CPR, called the authorities, and organised an ambulance.

The actor went with the patient to the hospital to make sure that all the medical care was given before he left. The video has currently gone viral on social media and shows the actor taking the initiative to save the man’s life. During COVID-19, he was known for extending his helping hands to the needful.

Gurmeet Choudhary’s acting stint

Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller and horror Khamoshiyan. He has also worked on several films. Most popularly known for the role of Rama in Ramayana, he has also acted in Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara. He also popularly became the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

Debina Bonnerjee rose to fame with her portrayal of Sita in the popular 2008 television series Ramayan. The couple, who had been dating for a few years, tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011. They welcomed their first daughter, Liana, On November 11, 2022. Debina and Gurmeet announced the birth of their second daughter, Divisha, through an Instagram post.

(With ANI inputs)