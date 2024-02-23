Advertisement

Triptii Dimri is celebrating her 30th birthday today. The actress who was already known for her performances in the films Bulbul and Qala, rose to extreme fame when she starred in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actress played the role of Zoya, with whom Ranbir Kapoor has a brief affair in the film. In the film, the cousins of Ranbir Kapoor call Triptii's character Bhabhi 2, the first being Rashmika Mandanna who plays the role of Ranbir's wife in the film. Now, on the Qala actress's birthday, the makers of the film chose the quirkiest way to wish the actress.

Animal Makers wish Triptii Dimri

On Friday, the makers of Animal took the film's official X handle to share a birthday post for Triptii Dimri. The post read, "Happy Birthday Bhabhi 2." They also tagged the actress.

Happy Birthday Bhabhi 2 ❤️@tripti_dimri23 — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) February 23, 2024

The post is now viral on social media. One of the users wrote, "Looks like Ranvijay's brothers are behind this tweet. Let me find."

Another fan wrote, "Best Bhabhi in the world."

What do we know about Animal?

The film, directed by Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh famed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also starred Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. With Bobby's character dead in the first part's climax, the second part will most likely introduce new characters to the film. Triptii Dimri will most probably be seen in the second part of Animal - Animal Park.

What's more for Triptii Dimri?

Triptii Dimri was recently introduced as the official leading lady of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She has also signed films with Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao.