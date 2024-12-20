Published 21:19 IST, December 20th 2024
'Happy Woman Is A Myth': Kartik Aaryan Recreates His Famous Monologue at Republic Sangam | WATCH
On public demand, Kartik Aaryan mouthed his iconic monologue from his movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama at Republic Bharat Sangam.
New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, graced Republic Media's Sangam event on December 20. During the session, he mouthed his famous dialogue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama (on public demand) and even grooved to his viral title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
