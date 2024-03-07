×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Harinder Sikka Regrets Giving His Book's Rights To Meghna Gulzar For Raazi: Made A Blunder

Harinder Sikka whose book Calling Sehmat inspired Meghna Gulzar's Raazi has slammed the director for ruining his narrative and even cutting contacts with him.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Harinder Sikka and Meghna Gulzar
Harinder Sikka and Meghna Gulzar | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Renowned author Harinder Sikka is known for his book Calling Sehmat which was adapted into the successful film Raazi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. While Raazi entertained the audience, Sikka was left upset and estranged.

What did Harinder Sikka say about Raazi?

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sikka criticised Gulzar, alleging that she veered away from the true narrative of Calling Sehmat and pushed her own agenda. He accused her of distorting crucial aspects of the story, portraying a Kashmiri Muslim woman in a negative light for fighting for India, and failing to depict patriotism adequately.

 

 

He said, “I made a blunder in handing it over to Meghna Gulzar. I was cautioned by many that she doesn’t keep her word. She took the story and pushed her negative agenda. I had promised Gulzar that I will make her daughter the director. A writer never does that. But I refused to sell the book (to anyone) unless and until Meghna was taken as director. Times Of India’s Junglee Pictures agreed for that.”

Harinder Sikka claims Meghna cut ties with him

Sikka also revealed that Gulzar cut off contact with him after obtaining the rights to Calling Sehmat, a move similar to her actions during the production of Chhapaak where she allegedly deprived the original writer of due credit. He revealed, “Till the film was being made, she called me, ‘Uncle, uncle…’ But as soon as she had all the rights, she disconnected me from her number and everything.”

Sikka says Meghna has done this before

“I realised that it was not her mistake. She had done this earlier and she did it when Chhapaak was released, and she took away the writer’s credit. The writer, who is the lady lawyer (Aparna Bhat), went to Delhi High Court and won the case. All this might be common in Bollywood”, the author concluded.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

