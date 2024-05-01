Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the 1991 movie Prem Qaidi, co-starring Harish. The film was a remake of the 1990 Telugu film Prema Khaidi and earned decent reviews from the audience. Now, in a recent interview, Harish recalled a near-death experience on the set of Prem Qaidi. He revealed how the actress saved his life, while others didn't bother.

Karisma Kapoor saved Harish from drowning in swimming pool

In an interview with Instagrant Bollywood, Harish recalled a scene where he saved Karisma from drowning in a swimming pool. In reality, it was the other way around. Since he didn't know how to swim, so when the actor jumped into a pool to save Karisma, he started drowning. On seeing him struggling in the water, Karisma immediately came to his rescue and held him.

"People on set thought I was playing a prank, so no one helped me expect Karisma. She held me and I held on to her clothes. So all this used to also happen in nineties Bollywood," he concluded.

Advertisement

(A still from Prem Qaidi | Image: Instagram)

Interestingly, during the filming of the movie, Karisma was only 16 years old, while Harish was a year younger than her.

What else do we know about Prem Qaidi?

Written and directed by K Murali Mohana Rao, the film featured Dalip Tahil, Paresh Rawal, Bharat Bhushan and Shafi Inamdar in the supporting roles. Harish also played the lead role in the original version - Prema Khaidi. The film is about a teenage couple who fall in love, but their relationship is opposed by the girl's father because the boy is not from a wealthy family.

All you need to know about Harish

The actor is known for his works in Telugu and Hindi movies. He has been part of several hit movies, such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Tirangaa, Prema Khaidi, Kranti Kshetra, Ravan Raaj: A True Story and Daisy. He was last seen in the 2018 Hindi movie Aa Gaya Hero. It was an action comedy-drama directed by Dipankar Senapati starring Govinda in the lead role.