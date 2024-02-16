Advertisement

Hema Malini on Friday visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram. While leaving, she interacted with the media and shared her experience. She opened up about the arrangements in and around the temple. This was her second visit to the temple after attending the inauguration last month.

Hema Malini offers prayers at Ram Mandir

Speaking to ANI, the veteran star shared that she had a "good darshan" and all the arrangements were good. She added that the temple has opened up the opportunity for employment.

"We had a good 'darshan'. All the arrangements are good here...Because of the temple, so many people are getting employment," she said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | After offering prayers at Ayodhya's Ram temple, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "We had a good 'darshan'. All the arrangements are good here...Because of the temple, so many people are getting employment... " pic.twitter.com/hHV85Euigx — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Numerous celebs from the entertainment industry attended the auspicious ceremony, including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Rishab Shetty.

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol separates from husband Bharat

Earlier this month, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's elder daughter Esha and her estranged husband Bharat announced that they are parenting ways. The couple was married for 11 years and have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They shared a joint statement stating that they will continue to co-parent their daughters and requested privacy. Since the divorce announcement, Hema Malini and Dharmendra have remained silent, but reportedly are supporting the decision of their daughter.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini had an illustrious career in the entertainment industry for around 6 decades. She was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. Besides acting, she is also a politician and serves as a member of the Lok Sabha from BJP, representing Mathura constituency since 2014.