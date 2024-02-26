English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Hema Malini Starrer Dream Girl Producer Inder Raj Bahl Dies At 92

Producer Inder Raj Bahl's career spanned decades during which he produced films such as Dream Girl (1977), Swami (1977), Shaukeen (1982) and Banaras (2006).

Republic Entertainment Desk
Inder Raj Bahl
A file photo of Inder Raj Bahl | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran producer Inder Raj Bahl died on February 23 in Mumbai, confirmed his son Neeraj Indarkumar Bahl. He was 92 and reportedly died of age-related issues. He was known for producing some hit films in Bollywood such as Dream Girl and Swami among others.

When is Inder Raj Bahl's prayer meet?

Inder Raj Behl died at his home in Juhu, Mumbai. He had been unwell for a while and was receiving dialysis treatment. On Monday, his son shared a post on his own Instagram handle informing Inder's loved one about the prayer meeting. The post read, "In loving memory of Shri Inder Kumar Bahl (July 28, 1932 - February 23, 2024). He lived his life to the fullest and always led by example. He is the pillar of our family & will forever be in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!"

Sharing the post, he wrote, "My Dad - The Best Always & Forever"

(A post shared by his son | Image: Instagram)

Who was Inder Kumar Bahl?

His career spanned decades during which he produced some blockbuster films such as Dream Girl (1977), Swami (1977), Shaukeen (1982), and Banaras (2006). He has also produced Basu Chatterjee's Darpan. The producer his survived by his wife Suwarsh Bahl and his children Rajni Chadha, Bunty Bahl and Vivek Bahl.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

