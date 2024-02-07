English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Hema Malini, Vishal Nayak Perform At Ayodhya As Lord Ram, Goddess Sita

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, actress Hema Malini along with actor Vishal Nayak performed at the venue as Goddess Sita and Lord Ram.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hema Malini
Hema Malini | Image:Hema Malini
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Hema Malini, who is among the many celebrities attending the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, performed at the venue. She was accompanied by actor Vishal Nayak. While Hema Malini played the role of Goddess Sita, actor Vishal Nayak was seen playing the role of Lord Ram. Photos of the actors from the event are going viral on social media.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World31 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News40 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement