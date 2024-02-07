Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:18 IST
Hema Malini, Vishal Nayak Perform At Ayodhya As Lord Ram, Goddess Sita
Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, actress Hema Malini along with actor Vishal Nayak performed at the venue as Goddess Sita and Lord Ram.
Hema Malini, who is among the many celebrities attending the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, performed at the venue. She was accompanied by actor Vishal Nayak. While Hema Malini played the role of Goddess Sita, actor Vishal Nayak was seen playing the role of Lord Ram. Photos of the actors from the event are going viral on social media.
