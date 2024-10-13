sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |

Published 23:06 IST, October 13th 2024

Hera Pheri 3 Back On Track After Legal Roadblocks Get Cleared, OG Cast 'Thrilled', Says Source

Additionally, it is said that producer Firoz Nadiadwala will meet the team of Hera Pheri in the upcoming weeks to discuss the third installment.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hera Pheri released in 2000 and stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Hera Pheri released in 2000 and stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:06 IST, October 13th 2024