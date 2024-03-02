Advertisement

Dia Mirza recently announced her new film titled IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is based on a true story. For the unversed, the hijack of IC 814 is the longest in the history of aviation. The movie will also feature Vijay Varma in a prominent role. The actor will be portraying the character of a pilot and for his role, he has taken some extra steps to get the intricacies of the character.

Vijay Varma’s role prep for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

To authentically portray the role, Vijay took the initiative to meet real-life Captain Devi Sharan (also his character name in the film), who generously shared insights into the responsibilities and nuances of managing a flight. This meeting provided Vijay with firsthand knowledge, allowing him to understand the intricacies of a pilot's profession.

Adding another layer to his preparation, Vijay visited the Flight Civilization Center, delving into the technicalities and protocols involved in piloting an aircraft. Learning from experts in the field, he absorbed the essential skills required to bring authenticity to his on-screen portrayal.

The highlight of his preparation was spending valuable time with Captain Devi Sharan, who guided him through the entire journey of flying an aircraft. Sitting side by side, Vijay absorbed the intricacies of the profession, gaining valuable insights into the challenges and responsibilities faced by a pilot.

The pilot of IC-814 reveals how he scared Lahore ATC to get permission to land

Nearly twenty-five years after the shocking hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 from Kathmandu in Nepal, its pilot Captain Devi Sharan revealed that he had made a secret plan to scare the Air Traffic Control at Lahore by pretending to crash land the aircraft on a highway.

To date, it was understood that Capt Saran, his co-pilot Rajinder Kumar, and flight engineer AK Jaggia had decided to land the aircraft at the Lahore airport against the decision of the Pakistani authorities, and while doing so, they mistook a highway for the runway as lights on the runway were switched off.

It was a narrow escape as the aircraft was about to touch the highway when they realised it and pulled it up immediately.