Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are soon going to be husband and wife. The couple will tie the knot in Goa on February 21. Ahead of the big day, the couple’s pre-wedding festivities kickstarted. Families of the bride and groom arrived at the venue and posed for the shutterbugs.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's first photos as husband and wife to be out at THIS time

Rakul Preet Singh’s parents arrived at the ITC Grand Hotel in Goa shortly after the mehendi ceremony. The duo was dressed in a yellow, mirror work ensemble, seemingly got the haldi festivity. Addressing the media outside the venue, Rakul’s father expressed his excitement for his daughter’s wedding ceremony and expressed gratitude to the paparazzi for covering the event.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagani will tie the knot in a sundowner wedding on February 20. Speaking to the media ahead of the wedding, the bride’s father assured the paparazzi that the newlyweds will make their first appearance as a married couple tomorrow. The actors will address the media on Wednesday evening after their pheras.

Groom’s family kickstarts wedding festivities

Videos from the wedding venue of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are doing rounds on social media. The pre-wedding functions have seemingly commenced with a haldi ceremony. In a viral video, the father of the groom and producer Vashu Bhagnani along with his daughter Dipshika Deshmukh were seen dressed in yellow ethnic outfits outside the wedding venue in ITC Grand Hotel Goa.

Guests have started to arrive, the decorations are up and the pre-wedding festivities of Jackky and Rakul are all set to begin with mehendi night. Photos from inside the venue show the place decked up with flowers and other sombre decorations. The decorations seem to follow the pink and yellow colour palettes.