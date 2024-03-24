×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Holi 2024: Bollywood Movies To Watch As You Celebrate The Festival Of Colours

The festival of colours is just around the corner and what better way to extend the fun than by watching Bollywood films after immersing in the spirit of Holi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
The Hindi film industry has time and again celebrated Holi onscreen be it in films or the songs, which have encapsulated the feeling of fun and romance. Since the festival of colours is just around the corner, what better way to extend the fun by watching films after immersing in the spirit of the festival. Here is a list of films that can make your Holi even more special. 

Baghban 

The film revolves around an elderly couple, who have been married for 40 years and their life after retirement. The film is serious but cannot be missed for the chemistry between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in the song Hori Khele Raghubeera.

 

Silsila

The film is a romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra. Its theme revolves around the love triangle and extramarital affair. What makes it a great Holi watch is the song Rang Barse picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The song is full of colours.

Waqt: The Race Against Time 

The comedy-drama gave one of the best Holi songs Do me a favour, let's play Holi. However, the comedy-drama is about an old rich businessman, who suddenly turns very strict to his spoiled son Aditya Thakur to teach him life lessons before it is too late.

Sholay 

Be it the iconic dialogue ‘Holi kab hai, kab hai holi’ or the song ‘Holi Ki Din Dil Khil Jate Hai’ picturised on Dharmendra and Hema Malini, the film sits well for cinephiles on the occasion.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is based on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The film beautifully captures the brewing romance between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with spectacular visuals with Holi festivities as the theme.

 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor has become one of the most loved romantic comedies and has got a cult classic status. One cannot forget the most memorable fun-filled song Balam Pichkari which takes place during Holi.

2 States

The Arjun Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 2 States, is a romantic comedy drama based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name. The heartwarming film gives an insight into cultural differences and romance but it sets the tone right with the Holi-centred song Offo.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Whatsapp logo