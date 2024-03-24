×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Holi 2024: Bollywood Songs For Perfect Party Playlist

As the nation soaks in the colours of Holi, here are some Bollywood songs to add to your playlist to set the mood for the perfect dance party.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in War
Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in War | Image:IMDb
  • 4 min read
Holi fills life with colours of myriad shades. The festival has a special place in India's rich cultural history and has spread out to other parts of the world courtesy of the diaspora community. While the festival brings out a sense of community, fun and banter, and is an occasion to indulge in lip-smacking food, it’s also a time to flaunt your DJ skills and play the best Holi songs that set the vibe. As the nation soaks in the colours of Holi, here are some songs to add to your Holi playlist.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

One of the best Holi songs to come out of Bollywood in recent years, ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ from the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’, is all about thumping beats, and high energy groove that sets the tone for your Holi party. Its upbeat rhythm and modern twist on traditional Holi tunes are perfect for dancing the day away.

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'WAR' to feature Holi song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'; details inside

 

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hai

‘Sholay’ is one of the landmark films that define Hindi cinema. The film, which ticks all the boxes of commercial cinema, features the song at an important point in the film before Gabbar’s gang ransacking the entire village. The song encourages people to leave behind their old grudges and embrace people with open hearts. The track has been the bedrock of Holi celebrations in India for decades and has aged like a fine wine.

Do Me a Favour, Let’s Play Holi 

This is one of those Anu Malik songs, which has an infectious energy attached to it. The song, picturised on Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, is from the movie ‘Waqt’. The song is a must in the playlist of every 1990s kid.

Besharam Rang 

Another banger from the house of Bollywood. The song’s lyrics and the beats are the perfect combo and can set your Holi parties on fire in a jiffy. The song, picturised on Deepika Padukone and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was mired in controversies but, over some time it has emerged as one of the most loved tracks of Bollywood and has the potential to lend a pulsating energy to your Holi bash.

Balam Pichkari

This one is a modern-day Holi anthem that will make you want to dance no matter what. This one is a must for all Holi parties and is like the colour magenta, your Holi won’t feel complete unless you use both of them.

Balam Pichkari Video Song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | VishalShekhar | Vishal Dadlani | Shalmali Kholgade | Hindi Video Songs | Video Song : Hungama

 

Khaike Pan Banaraswala

Another one of Holi's favourites features Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. The song is from the blockbuster movie ‘Don’ and brings a certain comic relief to the tightly-knit story. The song is a classic when it comes to the Holi playlist and adds a rustic vibe to the Holi celebrations.

Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali

The iconic song from ‘Silsila’ is one of the most loved Holi songs. It has been crooned by Amitabh Bachchan himself and adds a lot of depth to the Holi celebrations courtesy of Big B’s deep baritone.

Did you know this about the classic Holi song 'Rang Barse'? | Bengali Movie News - Times of India

 

Holi Khele Raghuveera

The Holi song from the film ‘Baghban’ is sung with much grace and love. The song features at the start of the narrative in the film when the whole family is together and celebrates the festival in the most heartwarming way. The visuals from the song have made a mark on the subconscious of the audience and still feel fresh even after 20 years.

Aaj Na Chhodenge

The song is all about just letting go and having fun. It talks about enjoying the festival to the fullest. However, one thing the song overlooks is ‘consent’. Celebrations should be full throttle but not at the cost of mindfulness.

Ang Se Ang Lagana

‘Darr’ has been SRK’s iconic movie as a villain. While all the songs in this movie are famous and have stood the test of time, this track rises for the occasion when it matters the most. Holi celebrations are incomplete without this song. During the song sequence, SRK hides his face in the colours and infiltrates the Holi celebrations at Juhi Chawla’s home to keep an eye on her.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

