Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Holi with his family at his residence in Mumbai. Some pictures from the time were shared by the Bollywood megastar's granddaughter Navya. It showed them smeared in colours. While it was a tradition for the Bachchan family to host a grand Holi bash every year, with who's who of the B-town in attendance, the last few years have been low key.

Navya Nada with Shweta Bachchan | Image: Navya Nanda/Instagram

Navya posts candid pictures from the Bachchan Holi bash

Navya shared some pictures from the Bachchan's Holi celebrations. The snaps included Jaya Bachchan playing with a pichkari and Amitabh Bachchan sharing the frame with Jaya and Navya. Special delicacies for the occasion included gujiyas and some other traditional dishes. The lavish food spread was one of the main attractions from the celebrations.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Holi | Image: Navya Nanda/Instagram

The caption to Navya's post read, "Rang Barse," which was a call back to Amitabh Bachchan's popular Holi track in the 1981 film Silsila.

Bachchan family gets together for Holika Dahan

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda shared several pictures where the family was seen taking part in Holika Dahan. Navya's grandmother and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan also featured in the Holika Dahan album.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also spotted in the background of an image where Navya was seen applying Holi colours on Abhishek. The whole Bachchan family opted for ethnic attire on the occasion. "Holika Dahan," Navya captioned the post in Hindi. Abhishek also shared some pictures from Holika Dahan pooja on his Instagram account and posted, "May the Holika burn all evil away. Happy Holi!"