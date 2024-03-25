Advertisement

Holika Dahan is celebrated one day before the Holi festival. Holi, the festival of colours, is one of Hindus' most auspicious and widely celebrated festivals after Diwali. Aside from playing with colours, the festival represents good triumphing over evil in Hinduism. The Holi festival is also a celebration of the spring season. The Bachchan family also came together on Sunday night to celebrate Holika dahan.

Bachchan family celebrates holika dahan

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, took to her Instagram handle to share some inside photos from the ceremony. Navya donned a white kurta as she posed for the camera while Jaya was seen igniting the fire. One of the photos showed Navya applying tika to her uncle Abhishek. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also exuded grace during the celebrations.

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback Holi post

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic during the 2020 Holi. The Bollywood actor took to his Instagram handle to share throwback black and white photographs of his Holi celebrations over the years. Some of the photographs were from the famous Holi celebrations of yore at RK Studios with legendary actors Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and others.

Big B also shared Holi photos from his younger days where was seen celebrating the festival of colours at his bungalow Prateeksha with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek who was a kid at that time. The bungalow, Prateeksha, featured in the shared photos holds a special significance for the Bachchan family. It is located in Mumbai's scenic Juhu locality. The bungalow was reportedly officially gifted by Amitabh to Shweta last year. Prateeksha was also the location for Abhishek Bachchan's wedding to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back in 2007.

