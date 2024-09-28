sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 08:15 IST, September 28th 2024

'Hollywood Guys' Directed Sholay? Cast Member's Claims About Big B, Dharmendra Film Stir Credit Row

Sachin Pilgaonkar said that a second unit was set up to shoot action sequences in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, which he and Gabbar Amjad Khan were part of.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ramesh Sippy's Sholay released in 1975
Ramesh Sippy's Sholay released in 1975 | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:46 IST, September 28th 2024