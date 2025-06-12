Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 7 (Early Estimates): Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Enter ₹150 Crore Club In Opening Week? Mints ₹123.52 Crore

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan starrer might have witnessed a dip in the earnings, but this didn't stop the film from breaking Salman Khan starrer Sikander's lifetime biz. On the sixth day of the release, the film minted ₹120.25 crore, beating Khan's film, which minted only ₹110.3 crore in India. Now, as the film is set to conclude its opening day run, let's look at how much the film has minted since morning.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 7 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the comedy thriller earned ₹3.27 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the seventh day collection, the total stands at ₹123.52 crore. Upon the release, the film was expected to enter the ₹150 crore club by the end of the opening week, but now it seems impossible as the pace of collection has slowed down since the film entered Monday. Seeing the current pace, the film is expected to reach the ₹130 crore mark.

Housefull 5 had an overall 10.43 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with 6.66 per cent in the morning and 14.19 per cent in the afternoon. Whereas, Housefull 5B had an overall 6.79 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

The film is likely to enjoy a solo run for another week as Friday has Bollywood movies lined up for release. If the movie performs well at the box office on the second weekend, then the film might witness a clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 20.

Housefull 5 will stream on THIS streaming giant