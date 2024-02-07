Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

How Bhumi Pednekar Reacted Every Time Someone Told 'Kaisi Dikhti Hai'

Bhumi Pednekar discussed her insecurities and shared insights into how she found the strength to challenge stereotypes and societal norms.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhumi Pednekar is considered one of the most versatile actresses owing to her acting prowess. However, not many know that she has some insecurities, which are also reflected in the choice of her films. The actress, in a recent interview, discusses her insecurities and shared insights into how she found the strength to challenge stereotypes and societal norms.

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her insecurities

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Bhumi shared her perspective on perfection and admitted that even she doesn't know as she hasn't cracked it yet. "Truly for me, imperfection is very, very beautiful, and it sounds very poetic but I genuinely mean it,” she added.

Bhumi Pednekar Smartly Avoids A Major Wardrobe Malfunction During GQ Awards 2022, Netizens React "Itni Uncomfortable Dress Phnti Hi Kyu Ho..."
(A file photo of Bhumi | Image: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Opening up about her vulnerabilities and insecurities, the actress said the reason behind her choosing particular films is her insecurities. "I am constantly told ki yeh dekh kaisi dikhti hai, woh dekh, tera yeh body part (how I look, how a particular body part appears). The internet can get very very harsh and I try my level best for that not to affect my mental health, but it does," she added.

Bhumi Pednekar loves being vegetarian: 'I have seen such a big switch in my health' | Food-wine News - The Indian Express
(A file photo of Bhumi | Image: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

The actress continued that she tries not to get affected by it, but it affects her for a few minutes. She always manages to move past that moment.

Camera offers a sense of security: Bhumi Pednekar

Sharing how being in front of the camera offers her a sense of security, Bhumi revealed that it is the only place that she feels is secure. "It is so liberating for me. Maybe it also comes from the fact that I am playing a character that's not me, but that journey has helped me really accept myself in many many ways,” Bhumi concluded.

NGO | Bhumi Pednekar to launch The Bhumi Foundation, help climate conservationists and environmentalists - Telegraph India
(A file photo of Bhumi | Image: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

The actress has given many blockbuster hit films that carry a message such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Bala (2019) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Published February 5th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

