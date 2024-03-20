Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:17 IST
How Chance Meeting With Gulzar Paved The Way For Jimmy Shergill's Bollywood Career
Jimmy Shergill, who is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, A Wednesday, Special 26 among others, revealed that for his debut film Maachis, he had gone to filmmaker Gulzar to get a job as his assistant director. But, the veteran filmmaker-lyricist offered him a role in the film, paving the way for his Bollywood career.
Maachis follows the story of common people who turn into terrorists after facing bitter treatment by the corrupt policing system. The film received critical acclaim and won Tabu her first National Award for Best Actress.
Jimmy recalls how his life took a turn
Jimmy shared that his classes with acting coach Roshan Taneja were about to wrap up and he didn’t want to go back to his home town. So he was looking for jobs in the film industry as an assistant director as he was aware that getting a break as an actor won’t be a cakewalk. That's when he happened to meet Gulzar, who was planning his next, Maachis.
“I went to him to get a job as an assistant because my classes with Roshan Taneja were coming to an end. I didn’t want to go home at that time because I was afraid that if I went home my family would not allow me to come back. I met someone at a dinner and they were discussing that Gulzar sahab is starting his film. I requested the person to fix my meeting with Gulzar sahab saying that I want to assist him.”
Jimmy lands a meeting with Gulzar
The actor said that after a few days had passed, he happened to secure a meeting with Gulzar. However, instead of getting the role of an AD that he desired, he got a part in Maachis. “A few days passed and I also forgot about it but, then I received a message that my meeting has been fixed with him. I met Gulzar sahab, we spoke and he offered me a small part in the film,” he added.
(With IANS inputs)
