Published 17:50 IST, September 15th 2024
How Deepika Padukone Took Care Of Her Fitness During Pregnancy, Yoga Instructor Drops Unseen Photos
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh brought home their newborn baby girl from the hospital on September 15, 9 days after the actress gave birth to her.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone's unseen photo | Image: Anshuka Yoga/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:50 IST, September 15th 2024