Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

How Sanjay Leela Bhansali's House Help Inspired Bajirao Mastani Song Hook Step

Unknown to many, the iconic hand movements from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's song Pinga were inspired by the filmmaker's cook.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pinga
Pinga | Image:Youtube screengrab
Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Bajirao Mastani is celebrated for its chart-topping songs including Pinga. The dance number featured the leading ladies of the movie, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra and emerged as one of the most evergreen songs.

Pinga’s hand movements were inspired by SLB’s cook

It was once revealed that the inspiration for this iconic dance might have an unexpected source – Bhansali's real-life cook, affectionately called 'Maasi,' whose hand movements influenced the choreography. Traditionally, Pinga is a ceremonial activity performed by married Maharashtrian women, especially Brahmins, during Mangalagaur festivities.

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali was called out for not fact-checking before making Pinga

While the song initially received mixed responses, it later became a subject of controversy due to alleged historical inaccuracies. Mohini Karkarey, a descendant of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao expressed dissatisfaction in an open letter to Bhansali. Karkarey pointed out several discrepancies including the portrayal of Bajirao's first wife, Kashibai, who suffered from tuberculosis and arthritis, making dancing unrealistic for her.

The costumes, dance steps, and music were also criticised for being historically inaccurate. In the letter, Karkarey provided recorded facts to support her claims. She also claimed that Kashibai and Mastani met only once in their lifetime, the costumes shown in Pinga were never worn by royal or common women and Mastani was not a courtesan but the daughter of Raja Chatrasaal of Bundelkhand.

The letter concluded with a plea to Bhansali that expressed concern about the flawed image created by the film, asserting that it insults the essence of Maharashtrian families and the great warrior Bajirao.

Released in 2015, Bajirao Mastani also starred Ranveer Singh and was based on Nagnath S. Inamdar's Marathi novel Rau. The period drama was bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tiger Sharma and Kishore Lulla.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

