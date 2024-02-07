Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan's recent release Fighter which was a high-octane aerial action film has sparked varied responses from audiences. While some find it an entertaining drama, concerns have been raised about its jingoistic and anti-Pakistan dialogues. Particularly when it comes in the context of the Pulwama terror attack and Balakot surgical strike references.

Hrithik's stance on Fighter's dialogues

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan responded to the criticism surrounding Fighter's dialogues. The actor distances himself from the contentious lines, attributing them to director Siddharth Anand's "conviction." Despite acknowledging that his evolved audience might not favour such dialogues, Hrithik refrained from intervening with the director's vision, respecting Anand's strong filmmaking stance.

Hrithik appreciates Siddharth Anand's unwavering conviction as a filmmaker, revealing that it's challenging to object when confronted with such conviction. However, he candidly acknowledges bearing the weight of these dialogues, as they ultimately reflect on his image. The actor emphasizes his commitment to not crossing certain lines and trusting the director's creative choices.

Siddharth Anand's defense and the film's essence

Siddharth Anand also addressed the critique during a press conference, clarifying that Fighter is not against any specific country but is a stand against terrorism. Anand reaffirms the film's more nationalistic than jingoistic nature and emphasizes the ongoing fight against terrorism as a central theme. Despite the controversy, Hrithik expresses relief that Fighter has resonated with audiences as entertainment.

Hrithik Roshan navigates the delicate balance between artistic conviction and potential audience discord, acknowledging his role in carrying the weight of controversial dialogues. Siddharth Anand defends Fighter's essence, emphasizing its anti-terrorism stance, as the film continues to draw attention to its intense narrative and dialogues.