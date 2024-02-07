Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

It's controversial/ Hrithik Roshan Addresses Criticism Of Fighter Dialogues, Backs Siddharth Anand’s ‘Conviction’

Hrithik reacted to criticism around the dialogues of Fighter, disassociating himself from the dialogues and calling them director Siddharth Anand’s idea.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:Fighter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan's recent release Fighter which was a high-octane aerial action film has sparked varied responses from audiences. While some find it an entertaining drama, concerns have been raised about its jingoistic and anti-Pakistan dialogues. Particularly when it comes in the context of the Pulwama terror attack and Balakot surgical strike references.

Hrithik's stance on Fighter's dialogues

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan responded to the criticism surrounding Fighter's dialogues. The actor distances himself from the contentious lines, attributing them to director Siddharth Anand's "conviction." Despite acknowledging that his evolved audience might not favour such dialogues, Hrithik refrained from intervening with the director's vision, respecting Anand's strong filmmaking stance.

Hrithik appreciates Siddharth Anand's unwavering conviction as a filmmaker, revealing that it's challenging to object when confronted with such conviction. However, he candidly acknowledges bearing the weight of these dialogues, as they ultimately reflect on his image. The actor emphasizes his commitment to not crossing certain lines and trusting the director's creative choices.

Advertisement

Siddharth Anand's defense and the film's essence

Siddharth Anand also addressed the critique during a press conference, clarifying that Fighter is not against any specific country but is a stand against terrorism. Anand reaffirms the film's more nationalistic than jingoistic nature and emphasizes the ongoing fight against terrorism as a central theme. Despite the controversy, Hrithik expresses relief that Fighter has resonated with audiences as entertainment.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan navigates the delicate balance between artistic conviction and potential audience discord, acknowledging his role in carrying the weight of controversial dialogues. Siddharth Anand defends Fighter's essence, emphasizing its anti-terrorism stance, as the film continues to draw attention to its intense narrative and dialogues.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World19 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement