Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn To Come Together For The First Time In Om Raut's Next After Adipurush?

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with shoot of War 2 and is one of the highly anticipated movies. Amid this, there are rumours that Hrithik Roshan will be featuring opposite Ajay Devgn in Om Raut’s next directorial.

Hrithik Roshan to star as antagonist in Om Raut’s next project?

Om Raut gained massive success with Tanaji starring Ajay Devgn. According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor and director duo will be collaborating once again for another historical film. Rumours are rife that the project will be featuring Hrithik Roshan as the antagonist.

File photo of Hrithik Roshan | Source: IMDb

There are reports that the film will be based on Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande, who made the sacrifice at the Battle of Pavan Khind. But, the release of Pavankhind (2022), they are reconsidering it. Reportedly, they will focus on another unsung hero from the Maratha Kingdom.

What’s next for Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn?

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen as Kabir in the second instalment of War. The film will star Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani as the female lead. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a part of the YRF spyverse. The film is slated to release next year. It is the sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film War and will be the 6th movie of the YRF's Spy Universe.

While Ajay Devgn, will next be seen in Son of Sardar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. The actor was recently seen in Singham Again raked in impressive numbers at the box office.

File photo of Ajay Devgn | Source: IMDb