Hrithik Roshan has turned a year older today and on the occasion of his birthday, Fighter director Siddharth Anand penned a heartfelt note for him. The filmmaker was among the first ones to wish Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. In the note penned by Siddharth Anand, the director took a trip down the memory lane and looked back at their journey in the entertainment industry.

Siddharth Anand wishes Hrithik Roshan

Siddharth Anand recently took to his Instagram handle to post two pictures of him with Hrithik Roshan from the sets of Fighter. Sharing the photos, he wished the actor and looked back at 10 years of their collaboration. Celebrating their decade-long collaboration, he thanked Hrithik for his unwavering support. Siddharth also expressed hope for their continued journey together.

Siddharth Anand's wish for Hrithik Roshan | Image: Siddharth Anand/X

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Fighter | Image: Siddharth Anand/Instagram

He wrote, "Apart from wishing you, a little thank you note on your big day. 10 years ago we began our journey together. You believed in me at a point when very few people did. Life has never been the same for me. I don’t think I ever thanked you. For the small. And big things. You have a heart like no other. People who know you will vouch for that. Today, my friend, I wish you the best of health, immeasurable happiness and abundant success. A little wish for me too, may we keep walking together."

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan's past collaborations

Fighter will mark Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's third collaboration. The duo have worked together in the film titled Bang Bang that released back in 2014. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Apart from that, Hrithik and Siddharth have worked together in 2019 film War. The film was a huge success at the box office and starred Tiger Shroff oppsoite Hrithik Roshan.