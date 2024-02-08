Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Hrithik Roshan Calls Vikrant Massey Starrer 12th Fail 'Masterclass In Filmmaking'

Hrithik Roshan took to his X account to pen a note for the Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The film is based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar

Republic Entertainment Desk
12th Fail, Hrithik Roshan
12th Fail, Hrithik Roshan | Image:IMDb, Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account to pen a note for the Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The film released in theatres on October 27 and then premiered on a digital platform on December 29. Several celebrities and actors have hailed the film calling it one of the best movies of last year. The latest to join is Hrithik, who is awaiting the release of his film Fighter. 

Hrithik Roshan says he was ‘inspired’ by 12th Fail 

On January 14, days after the release of 12th Fail, Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to pen a note for the film. He appreciated the performance by Vikrant Massey and others also director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He also mentioned that he is ‘deeply inspired’ by the film.

The Fighter actor’s note read, “Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in filmmaking. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra, what a movie ! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one 👊❤️” 

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey expresses gratitude 

Ever since its OTT premiere, the Vikrant Massey film has been garnering admiration and attention from cine-goers as well as members of the fraternity. On January 15, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself urging fans to watch the film. 

The actor could be heard saying in Hindi which loosely translate to means “Namaste, you must be thinking that why am I shooting my video and talking to you guys. I want to say a lot of things, but in short I want to thank you because for the past 80 days 12th Fail has been running in theatres. I am thankful for the love and respect you guys have given, and for that me and the 12th Fail team are grateful. However, if you haven't watched the film and especially the kids in your home, then do watch it in your spare time as it is their story on the big screen. Thank you for all the love and all the very best. If you haven't watched 12th Fail at a cinema hall near you, you can still do it now. Thank you.”  He further captioned the post, "If you haven’t yet…Please go and watch #12thfail at the Cinema near you 🙏🏽❤️It’s been more than 75 MAGICAL days of this beautiful film running in Cinemas. And as you now know, this really is YOUR story. OUR story."

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement