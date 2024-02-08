Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account to pen a note for the Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The film released in theatres on October 27 and then premiered on a digital platform on December 29. Several celebrities and actors have hailed the film calling it one of the best movies of last year. The latest to join is Hrithik, who is awaiting the release of his film Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan says he was ‘inspired’ by 12th Fail

On January 14, days after the release of 12th Fail, Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to pen a note for the film. He appreciated the performance by Vikrant Massey and others also director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He also mentioned that he is ‘deeply inspired’ by the film.

Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in film making. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra , what a movie ! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 14, 2024

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey expresses gratitude

Ever since its OTT premiere, the Vikrant Massey film has been garnering admiration and attention from cine-goers as well as members of the fraternity. On January 15, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself urging fans to watch the film.

The actor could be heard saying in Hindi which loosely translate to means “Namaste, you must be thinking that why am I shooting my video and talking to you guys. I want to say a lot of things, but in short I want to thank you because for the past 80 days 12th Fail has been running in theatres. I am thankful for the love and respect you guys have given, and for that me and the 12th Fail team are grateful. However, if you haven't watched the film and especially the kids in your home, then do watch it in your spare time as it is their story on the big screen. Thank you for all the love and all the very best. If you haven't watched 12th Fail at a cinema hall near you, you can still do it now. Thank you.” He further captioned the post, "If you haven’t yet…Please go and watch #12thfail at the Cinema near you 🙏🏽❤️It’s been more than 75 MAGICAL days of this beautiful film running in Cinemas. And as you now know, this really is YOUR story. OUR story."