Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The aerial action movie has emerged as one of the biggest movies of this year, yet. After a five-week theatrical run, the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer has managed to breach the ₹200 crore club in India.

Fighter week-on-week box office collection

Despite being in theatres for a month, Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter continues to draw audiences to theatres. The action flick concluded the first week with a collection of ₹140 crore. In the second week, the film raked in ₹38.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. Subsequently, the film collected ₹13.50 crore in week 3 and ₹6.75 in week 4. On the fifth weekend of its release, Fighter collected ₹1.85 crore.

After a 5 week run, the Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer movie has successfully amassed a total of ₹200.60 crore. However, given the star cast and the storyline of the film, the collections can be best called modest. Siddharth Anand’s last venture Pathaan (2023), became one of the highest-grossing films of the year and the first ever movie to breach the ₹500 crore mark. While Fighter has emerged as a hit despite getting mixed reviews, several trade experts believe that the expectations from the film have not been met.

Fighter’s box office collection suffered an impact due to several old films like Jab We Met, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others released in the Valentine’s week. Additionally, new releases like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and now Article 370 have also impacted the collections.

Fighter becomes third Hrithik Roshan film to breach ₹200 crore mark

With Fighter, Hrithik Roshan has made a smashing re-entry in the ₹200 crore club. The film has also emerged as the third highest-grossing film of the actor. War, also directed by Siddharth Anand, remains his highest-grossing film with ₹318.01 crores, this is followed by Krrish 3 which minted ₹244.05 crores in India.