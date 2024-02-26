Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Enters ₹ 200 Crore Club In India - Week-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have entered the ₹200 crore club in India after a five-week theatrical run. The film is directed by Sidharth Anand.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:Fighter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The aerial action movie has emerged as one of the biggest movies of this year, yet. After a five-week theatrical run, the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer has managed to breach the ₹200 crore club in India. 

Fighter week-on-week box office collection 

Despite being in theatres for a month, Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter continues to draw audiences to theatres. The action flick concluded the first week with a collection of ₹140 crore. In the second week, the film raked in ₹38.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. Subsequently, the film collected ₹13.50 crore in week 3 and ₹6.75 in week 4. On the fifth weekend of its release, Fighter collected ₹1.85 crore. 

After a 5 week run, the Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer movie has successfully amassed a total of ₹200.60 crore. However, given the star cast and the storyline of the film, the collections can be best called modest. Siddharth Anand’s last venture Pathaan (2023), became one of the highest-grossing films of the year and the first ever movie to breach the ₹500 crore mark. While Fighter has emerged as a hit despite getting mixed reviews, several trade experts believe that the expectations from the film have not been met. 

Fighter’s box office collection suffered an impact due to several old films like Jab We Met, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others released in the Valentine’s week. Additionally, new releases like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and now Article 370 have also impacted the collections. 

Fighter becomes third Hrithik Roshan film to breach ₹200 crore mark 

With Fighter, Hrithik Roshan has made a smashing re-entry in the ₹200 crore club. The film has also emerged as the third highest-grossing film of the actor. War, also directed by Siddharth Anand, remains his highest-grossing film with ₹318.01 crores, this is followed by Krrish 3 which minted ₹244.05 crores in India. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

11 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers' Tractor Rally Likely to Hit Traffic in Noida Today

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Video of famed Indian cricketers' duplicates discussing strategy goes VI

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  3. Rubina Dilaik To Quit TV After Birth Of Twins? Shakti Actress Reacts

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  4. Nafe Singh's Family Refuses to Conduct Last Rites; Protest in Jhajjar

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Google Keep’s new AI list-making assistant open for more users

    Tech 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo