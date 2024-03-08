×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Hrithik Roshan Dropping Out, Imtiaz Ali Intervening: Farah Recalls Challenges During Debut Film

Farah Khan marked her directorial debut back in 2004 with Main Hoon Na. The film faced its fair share of delays and casting upsets before landing a final cast.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Farah Khan
Farah Khan | Image:farahkhankunder/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Main Hoon Na, over the years, has etched out a palpable place for itself in the hearts of Bollywood fans. The film, playing strongly on the themes of brotherhood, friendship and chosen family, has not dimmed in entertainment value as well despite having released two decades back. Director Farah Khan however, did not have the easiest time getting the film on floors, let alone out in the theatres.

Advertisement

 

Farah Khan recalls never-ending casting challenges for Main Hoon Na

In a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India’s show The Bombay Dream, Farah Khan went into detail about the slew of rejections she faced before she could finally begin shooting for Main Hoon Na - Hrithik Roshan dropping out of the project post the success of his debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a major blow. She said, "I always face casting challenge in my films...During Main Hoon Na, we didn’t have casting directors and me, and my assistants used to cast people...Zayed Khan came on board at the last minute. The first choice for Zayed’s role was Hrithik Roshan. This was before Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had released. After the film released, Hrithik became Hrithik and he left."

 


Farah also revealed that Amrita Rao was not the first choice for the role of Sanjana. The director initially had Ayesha Takia on board for the same. However, Imtiaz Ali offered her Socha Na Tha - a keynote project in her career - which she prioritised over Main Hoon Na. Farah shared, "I initially wanted to cast Ayesha Takia for Amrita’s role, but then Imtiaz Ali took her for Socha Na Tha. She told me that she is going for five days, but she didn’t come back for five weeks. Then I started looking for another female lead." Amrita Rao came on board a mere 15 days before filming began.

Advertisement

Farah Khan recalls how she zeroed in on Zayed Khan

For the unversed, Zayed Khan essayed the role of Lucky in the film. After Hrithik dropping out of the project, Farah had approached Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan. Neither however, agreed to come on board. It was at this point that she found Zayed Khan.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Farah recalled, "Just one or two months before the shooting of Main Hoon Na, I went to see Zayed’s film in theatre. He had a good smile and I thought he was charming..."

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

20 minutes ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

3 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

3 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

4 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

4 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

4 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow at Kaziranga, Assam

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. MotoGP Back with a Bang: Martin Edges Out Espargaro

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Elections 2024: Maha Seat-Sharing Meeting Begins at Amit Shah's Residenc

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  4. Junaid Wraps Up 50-Day Schedule Of Untitled Film With Pallavi In Japan

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Radhika Congratulates DeepVeer In Gujarati On Expecting Their 1st Child

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo