Advertisement

Main Hoon Na, over the years, has etched out a palpable place for itself in the hearts of Bollywood fans. The film, playing strongly on the themes of brotherhood, friendship and chosen family, has not dimmed in entertainment value as well despite having released two decades back. Director Farah Khan however, did not have the easiest time getting the film on floors, let alone out in the theatres.

Advertisement

Farah Khan recalls never-ending casting challenges for Main Hoon Na

In a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India’s show The Bombay Dream, Farah Khan went into detail about the slew of rejections she faced before she could finally begin shooting for Main Hoon Na - Hrithik Roshan dropping out of the project post the success of his debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a major blow. She said, "I always face casting challenge in my films...During Main Hoon Na, we didn’t have casting directors and me, and my assistants used to cast people...Zayed Khan came on board at the last minute. The first choice for Zayed’s role was Hrithik Roshan. This was before Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had released. After the film released, Hrithik became Hrithik and he left."



Farah also revealed that Amrita Rao was not the first choice for the role of Sanjana. The director initially had Ayesha Takia on board for the same. However, Imtiaz Ali offered her Socha Na Tha - a keynote project in her career - which she prioritised over Main Hoon Na. Farah shared, "I initially wanted to cast Ayesha Takia for Amrita’s role, but then Imtiaz Ali took her for Socha Na Tha. She told me that she is going for five days, but she didn’t come back for five weeks. Then I started looking for another female lead." Amrita Rao came on board a mere 15 days before filming began.

Advertisement

Farah Khan recalls how she zeroed in on Zayed Khan

For the unversed, Zayed Khan essayed the role of Lucky in the film. After Hrithik dropping out of the project, Farah had approached Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan. Neither however, agreed to come on board. It was at this point that she found Zayed Khan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farah recalled, "Just one or two months before the shooting of Main Hoon Na, I went to see Zayed’s film in theatre. He had a good smile and I thought he was charming..."