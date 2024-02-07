Hrithik Roshan Says He Felt 'Validated' Despite Vikram Vedha Failure: It Was A Flop But...

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Fighter which has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally. It has made significant contributions from its Rs 100 crore plus earnings in India alone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this aerial action film features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in important roles.

Hrithik Roshan discusses box office dynamics

Reflecting on the audience's love, box office numbers and the dynamics of success and failure in the film industry, Hrithik Roshan recently discussed these aspects in an interview with Pinkvilla. When asked if the love he receives for his movies is quantifiable or intangible, the actor expressed that it's a combination of both.

He said that such appreciation fills him up. Hrithik delved into his experiences of both successful and unsuccessful films while talking about the importance of leaving a positive legacy.

Advertisement

Sharing a perspective on the relationship between box office success and personal satisfaction, Hrithik gave an example and said that a movie grossing Rs 300 crore wouldn't fulfil him if his performance wasn't up to the mark. He asserted that both commercial success and artistic fulfilment are significant with no clear preference between the two.

Hrithik Roshan addresses Vikram Vedha's failure

Addressing the failure of his film Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan remained untroubled by its box office performance and said, "It was a big flop. But my work was appreciated so much that it gave me strength. It validated me. It encouraged me. And especially because it didn't do well, it says even more. I kind of feel stronger.”

For Hrithik, personal growth takes precedence over box office collections as he values audience appreciation for his craft irrespective of financial outcomes.

Advertisement

While Fighter experienced a slow start on its first Monday, there is anticipation that it might regain momentum over the weekend.