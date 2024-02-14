Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a mirror selfie of himself in a crutch. The Fighter actor shared the photo with a long caption on the notion of men being ‘strong’ and the ‘quiet fight’ between one’s inner self and the image of oneself. He shared in the post that he had pulled a muscle.

Hrithik Roshan on his father and grandfather’s conditioning of ‘men are strong’

On February 14, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with a waist belt and crutches. Sharing the photo, he recalled an anecdote from the time he asked his grandfather to opt for a wheelchair at the airport as he was injured, and how he refused because he thought of himself as “weak”. The actor noted, “I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as “strong”. I remember saying “But Deda, its just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!” It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing.”

Continuing the story, the Fighter actor mentioned not subscribing to the conditioning of “men being strong.” He further stated that he finds it ‘plain stupidity’ when people claim that soldiers also should not resort to crutches even if they are hurt and medically required to do so. The actor, “I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside.”

Hrithik Roshan reveals he has pulled a muscle

In the same post, Hrithik Roshan opened up about his idea of strength. He agreed that though strength like “Rambo” is desirable it is not always applicable. He continued, “But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It’s that quiet fight on the inside between you and the “image” of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself, then you’re my hero.”

The actor finally revealed, that he suffered from a muscle pull. He concluded, “Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is of course a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it.” The actor’s post is doing rounds on social media.