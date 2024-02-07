Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Every Actor Needs To Watch Your Performance, Says Hrithik Roshan To Girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan cheered for his girlfriend Saba Azad's upcoming film Songs of Paradise and called it the 'best-ever' performance of the actress.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who made their relationship official in 2022, are growing strong. The couple often turn cheerleaders for each other when it comes to work. Speaking of which, the Fighter star couldn't hold back his emotions when Saba shared an update regarding her upcoming film Songs of Paradise.

Hrithik Roshan turns cheerleader for girlfriend Saba Azad

On Sunday, Saba took to her Instagram handle and shared a screengrab of the news report by Variety regarding Songs of Paradise. The news report announced the film and shared that the film tells the story of the first female singer at Radio Kashmir, a radio station in the valley of Kashmir. Sharing the post, Saba wrote, "In other news… #songsofparadise."

Soon after she shared the post, Hrithik was among the first ones to react and took to the comment section to praise Saba's performance in the film. The actor wrote, "Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart-wrenching. One of the best I have ever seen..EVER!" Saba was quick to react, "Heyyyyy". Songs of Paradise director Danish Renzu also commented in the thread, "So true".

Advertisement

More about Songs of Paradise

The film is being helmed by Danish Renzu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film is inspired by the music and songs of Raj Begum (1927-2016). It explores the Padma Shri awardee’s journey of becoming a singer at a time when women had limited rights. It highlights the people who opened doors for female artists in the valley and helped them break barriers and stereotypes.

Advertisement

Apart from Saba, the film stars Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Taaruk Raina, Sheebha Chaddha, Shishir Sharma and Lillette Dubey. 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement