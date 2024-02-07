Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who made their relationship official in 2022, are growing strong. The couple often turn cheerleaders for each other when it comes to work. Speaking of which, the Fighter star couldn't hold back his emotions when Saba shared an update regarding her upcoming film Songs of Paradise.

On Sunday, Saba took to her Instagram handle and shared a screengrab of the news report by Variety regarding Songs of Paradise. The news report announced the film and shared that the film tells the story of the first female singer at Radio Kashmir, a radio station in the valley of Kashmir. Sharing the post, Saba wrote, "In other news… #songsofparadise."

Soon after she shared the post, Hrithik was among the first ones to react and took to the comment section to praise Saba's performance in the film. The actor wrote, "Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart-wrenching. One of the best I have ever seen..EVER!" Saba was quick to react, "Heyyyyy". Songs of Paradise director Danish Renzu also commented in the thread, "So true".

More about Songs of Paradise

The film is being helmed by Danish Renzu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film is inspired by the music and songs of Raj Begum (1927-2016). It explores the Padma Shri awardee’s journey of becoming a singer at a time when women had limited rights. It highlights the people who opened doors for female artists in the valley and helped them break barriers and stereotypes.

Apart from Saba, the film stars Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Taaruk Raina, Sheebha Chaddha, Shishir Sharma and Lillette Dubey.