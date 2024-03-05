×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

War 2 Update: Hrithik Roshan To Kickstart The Shooting With Ben Jasper From THIS Date

Hrithik Roshan, who severely injured his back, is fully recovered and is looking forward to starting the filming of War 2, co-starring Jr NTR.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 50th Birthday
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 50th Birthday | Image:Image/ IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's upcoming spy-thriller War 2 has been in the news since it was announced. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR, making it one of the most highly-anticipated films. Notably, a photo of Hrithik went viral on the internet, claiming it to be from the sets of War 2. It was said that he was preparing for his character. Now, in the latest update, the actor is going to kickstart the shooting this month.

Hrithik Roshan to start shooting for War 2

Roshan, who severely injured his back, is fully recovered and is looking forward to starting the filming of War 2 on March 7, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. He had been rehearsing rigorously, including the fight sequences at Yash Raj Studios to ensure that the 50-year-old was ready for a physically demanding role.

(A still from War | Image: Instagram)
(A still from War | Image: Instagram)

In the film, director Mukerji aims to introduce Roshan's character through an intricately choreographed sword-fighting scene set against the backdrop of a Shaolin Temple in Japan. So, Roshan will be joining Hollywood cinematographer Ben Jasper for the spectacular visual effects.

(A still from War | Image: Instagram)
(A still from War | Image: Instagram)

When will Jr NTR begin with the shooting of War 2?

It has been reported that Jr NTR, who is busy with his upcoming film Devara, will commence the shooting possibly in April. However, given the release of his upcoming film being delayed, rumours suggest that he might start the filming later.

(A file photo of Jr NTR | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Jr NTR | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about War 2?

It will serve as a sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film War, the sixth movie of the YRF Spy Universe after Pathaan, Tiger 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger and War. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

