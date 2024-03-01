Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre who were heading to Jamnagar to take part in the lavish pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with his fiance Radhika Merchant, were recently spotted together at the airport. The co-stars from the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain were seen conversing at the airport. Now, photos of the stars are going viral on social media with fans getting nostalgic.

They will join celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh among others at Jamnagar.